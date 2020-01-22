CBC Sports late night: Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard Cross World Cup
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard cross World Cup stop in Big White, B.C.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the snowboard cross World Cup event in Big White ski resort in Kelowna, B.C.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET and continues on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the mixed team event.