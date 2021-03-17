Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboarding
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup snowboard stop in Aspen, Colo.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.