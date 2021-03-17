Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboarding

Skip to Main Content

Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard World Cup on CBC: SB Slopestyle - Aspen

Watch the action on the slopes as the best snowboarders in the world compete in Aspen, Colorado. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.

 

 

 

