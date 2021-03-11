Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard world championships
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2021 snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with the slopestyle competition, followed by the halfpipe event at 5 p.m. ET.