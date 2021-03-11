Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard world championships

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: 2021 Snowboard World Championships: SB Slopestyle - Aspen

Road to the Olympic Games

7 minutes ago
Live
Watch the best snowboarders in the world compete in Aspen, Colorado. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with the slopestyle competition, followed by the halfpipe event at 5 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

now