Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard cross World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard cross World Cup

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's program features action from the snowboard cross World Cup event in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Program begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the world's top snowboarders travel to Sierra Nevada, Spain to take on the snowboard cross course. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program features action from the snowboard cross World Cup event in Sierra Nevada, Spain, beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Broadcast Partners