Canadian Grondin wins 5th straight medal with World Cup snowboard cross victory

Éliot Grondin is no stranger to the podium. On Friday, the Canadian snowboard cross star was atop it once again, winning his fifth straight World Cup medal with a victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

2-time Olympic medallist reaches 3rd podium of season in Switzerland

CBC Sports ·
Three men's snowboarders pose for a photograph, each of them holding their snowboards and standing on an individual white podium block.
Canada's Eliot Grondin, at centre, stands on the podium after winning the gold medal in snowboard cross at a World Cup event in St Moritz, Switzerland. At left is Kalle Koblet of Switzerland (2nd place) and at right is Omar Visintin of Italy (3rd place). (Millo Moravski/Getty Images)

Canadian snowboard cross star Éliot Grondin is no stranger to the podium. On Friday, he was atop it once again, capturing his fifth straight World Cup medal with a victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Grondin, 22, now has three podium appearances this season — two golds and a bronze — after finishing the 2023 campaign with gold and bronze in back-to-back races to finish third in the overall standings.

Switzerland's Kalle Koblet earned silver in Grondin's latest victory, while Italy's Omar Visitin claimed bronze. Eva Adamcyzkova of the Czech Republic captured gold in the women's race as Canada's Meryeta O'Dine was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

At 16, Grondin was the youngest man on Canada's 2018 Olympic team when he placed 36th. He returned four years later, taking silver in the individual snowboard-cross race while helping Canada to bronze in the mixed-team event.

WATCH | Grondin golden in Switzerland:

Quebec's Éliot Grondin grabs gold at snowboard cross World Cup in St. Moritz

2 hours ago
Duration 6:14
Éliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., won the snowboard cross World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native also owns a bronze medal from the 2021 world championships.

The snowboard cross World Cup circuit now heads to Gudauri, Georgia, for a pair of men's and women's races next Saturday and Sunday.

