Canadian Grondin wins 5th straight medal with World Cup snowboard cross victory

Canadian snowboard cross star Éliot Grondin is no stranger to the podium. On Friday, he was atop it once again, capturing his fifth straight World Cup medal with a victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Grondin, 22, now has three podium appearances this season — two golds and a bronze — after finishing the 2023 campaign with gold and bronze in back-to-back races to finish third in the overall standings.

Switzerland's Kalle Koblet earned silver in Grondin's latest victory, while Italy's Omar Visitin claimed bronze. Eva Adamcyzkova of the Czech Republic captured gold in the women's race as Canada's Meryeta O'Dine was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

At 16, Grondin was the youngest man on Canada's 2018 Olympic team when he placed 36th. He returned four years later, taking silver in the individual snowboard-cross race while helping Canada to bronze in the mixed-team event.

WATCH | Grondin golden in Switzerland:

Quebec's Éliot Grondin grabs gold at snowboard cross World Cup in St. Moritz Duration 6:14 Éliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., won the snowboard cross World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native also owns a bronze medal from the 2021 world championships.

The snowboard cross World Cup circuit now heads to Gudauri, Georgia, for a pair of men's and women's races next Saturday and Sunday.