Skip to Main Content
Breaking

Snowboarder Max Parrot soars to Canada's 1st gold medal at Beijing Olympics, McMorris adds bronze

Max Parrot's comeback from cancer is complete. The Canadian won gold in snowboard slopestyle on Monday at the Beijing Olympics, upgrading from the silver he won in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Fellow Canadian Mark McMorris added his third consecutive bronze medal in the event.

Newly minted Olympic champion completes comeback from 2018 cancer diagnosis

Myles Dichter · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Max Parrot reacts after his first run during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Max Parrot's comeback from cancer is complete.

The Canadian won gold in snowboard slopestyle on Monday at the Beijing Olympics, upgrading from the silver he won in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In between, Parrot, of Bromont, Que., was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphona, forcing him to miss the entire 2018-19 season.

Just over three years later, he's set to stand atop the Olympic podium with Canada's first gold medal of these Beijing Games.

Fellow Canadian Mark McMorris earned bronze in the event for the third consecutive time, while China's Su Yiming took silver.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now