Snowboarder Max Parrot soars to Canada's 1st gold medal at Beijing Olympics, McMorris adds bronze

Max Parrot's comeback from cancer is complete.

The Canadian won gold in snowboard slopestyle on Monday at the Beijing Olympics, upgrading from the silver he won in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In between, Parrot, of Bromont, Que., was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphona, forcing him to miss the entire 2018-19 season.

Just over three years later, he's set to stand atop the Olympic podium with Canada's first gold medal of these Beijing Games.

Max Parrot came to PLAY! He STOMPED his 2nd run of the slopestyle final and sits in first with another run to go

Fellow Canadian Mark McMorris earned bronze in the event for the third consecutive time, while China's Su Yiming took silver.

