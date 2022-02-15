Watch Canada's Parrot, McMorris, Sharpe compete in the snowboard big air final

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the men's big air snowboard final at the Beijing Olympics.

Action begins on Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET.

Canada's Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe all qualified for the 12-man medal round.

Parrot won Canada's lone gold medal of these Games in a slopestyle event where McMorris took bronze.

However, the judges later admitted to a mistake in scoring on Parrot's winning run, leading McMorris to tell CBC Sports it should have been him standing atop the podium.

McMorris later apologized to Parrot. But that shouldn't take away from the intrigue of the big air final, where the Regina native will look to capture his first-ever Olympic gold medal at his third Games.

Parrot, of Bromont., Que., placed first in qualifying and took silver in worlds. The reigning world champion McMorris was eighth, while Sharpe, of Comox, B.C., snuck in with the final spot.

The defending Olympic champion in the event, Canada's Sébastien Toutant, failed to advance after falling on two of his three qualifying jumps. He was attended to by trainers after the final run with an apparent injury.

