Watch Canada's Parrot, McMorris, Sharpe compete in the snowboard big air final
Live coverage begins Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the men's big air snowboard final at the Beijing Olympics.
Action begins on Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET.
Canada's Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe all qualified for the 12-man medal round.
Parrot won Canada's lone gold medal of these Games in a slopestyle event where McMorris took bronze.
McMorris later apologized to Parrot. But that shouldn't take away from the intrigue of the big air final, where the Regina native will look to capture his first-ever Olympic gold medal at his third Games.
Parrot, of Bromont., Que., placed first in qualifying and took silver in worlds. The reigning world champion McMorris was eighth, while Sharpe, of Comox, B.C., snuck in with the final spot.
The defending Olympic champion in the event, Canada's Sébastien Toutant, failed to advance after falling on two of his three qualifying jumps. He was attended to by trainers after the final run with an apparent injury.
WATCH | Parrot tops big air qualifying:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?