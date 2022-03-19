Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season.

Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall.

In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia.

Zogg's third victory of the season on Saturday did not allow her to win the big Crystal Globe as overall alpine classification winner as she fell 17 points short of Ramona Hofmeister of Germany.

WATCH | Farrell second only to parallel slalom World Cup champ:

Megan Farrell finishes 2nd in World Cup snowboard parallel slalom Duration 2:42 Richmond Hill, Ont.'s Megan Farrell was the runner-up to Julie Zogg in the women's parallel slalom competition during the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Berchtesgaden, Germany. 2:42

Elsewhere, Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., earned her third podium of the snowboard season and the 4th podium of her career, finishing second in the women's slopestyle competition at a World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic.

In Beijing, the 22-year-old was an impressive seventh in the big air event at her Olympic debut and 15th in slopestyle. Baird also was second two weeks ago at a World Cup stop in Bakuriani, Georgia.

WATCH | Baird places 2nd in slopestyle in Czech Republic: