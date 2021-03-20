Mark McMorris extends medal streak with slopestyle bronze at Aspen World Cup

Fresh off capturing gold at the snowboard world championships, Canada's Mark McMorris made a swift return to the podium on Saturday.

With a best score of 81.90 on his first run, the Regina native snagged slopestyle bronze at a World Cup event in Aspen, Colo.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist, is riding a solid streak, having topped the podium four days prior to snag big air gold at worlds.

Reigning slopestyle world champion Marcus Kleveland kept up his winning-ways in Aspen with a commanding 87.58, while Olympic champ Red Gerard (82.16) claimed silver.

With the win, Kleveland continues to add to his overall lead in the slopestyle standings, Niklas Mattson of Sweden, his nearest competitor, sitting 60 points behind.

Fellow Canuck, Max Parrot was hoping to join McMorris on the podium, but the Quebec native's 81.18 was only good enough for fourth.

Liam Brearly of Gravenhurst, Ont., was the only other Canadian in action. After a poor start, the 18-year-old solidified his seventh-place finish with 77.98 on his third run.

Anna Gasser takes gold, Blouin misses podium

In the women's event, Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., was Canada's top finisher. The 24-year-old, Olympic silver medallist, finished 7th with a best-run score of 46.50.

Anna Gasser of Austria ruled the day with 81.90.

Gasser also leads the overall slopestyle standings with a five-point lead over Jamie Anderson of the United States, who finished sixth on Saturday.

Hailey Langland (72.30) of the U.S. and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (71.90) rounded out the podium.

The action in Aspen continues on Sunday with both men's and women's halfpipe. CBC Sports will be live streaming the action starting at 3 p.m. ET.

The mountain-filled excitement in Colorado, however, will kick off with the freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at 11:30 a.m.