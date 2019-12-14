Canada's Max Parrot wins big air gold over Swede Sven Thorgren
Teammate Laurie Blouin captures snowboard silver in women's event at Beijing
Max Parrot, in his comeback season from cancer, earned a narrow victory at a snowboard big air event in Beijing on Saturday, while Canadian teammate Laurie Blouin added a silver medal.
Parrot, 25, scored 92.75 and 93.25 points in his first two runs for a total of 186.00, one point ahead of Sweden's Sven Thorgren. Chris Corning of the United States was third with 181.25 points.
Parrot, who was declared cancer-free in June, returned to competition in August at X Games Oslo, where the native of Bromont, Que., defeated Thorgren for big air gold.
Blouin, who hails from Stoneham, Que., scored 89.75 on her second run Saturday after opening with 66.00. Her total of 155.75 trailed Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka (165.00) and Anna Gasser (158.00) of Austria.
WATCH | Parrot soars to gold at X Games in August:
