Snowboard·Coming Up

Watch World Cup snowboarding: Big Air

Watch live action from the World Cup big air snowboarding event in Chur, Switzerland. Canadian stars such as Max Parrot, Laurie Blouin, Mark McMorris and Brook Voigt will be in competition.

Live coverage from Switzerland begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Snowboard World Cup on CBC: Big Air - Chur

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
The FIS Snowboard World Cup season kicks off from the slopes in scenic Chur, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup big air snowboard event in Chur, Switzerland.

Canadian stars such as Sébastien Toutant, Laurie Blouin, Mark McMorris, and Brooke Voigt will be among those in competition.

For more coverage of the Big Air Chur event, tune in to Road to the Olympic Games, immediately following Hockey Night in Canada, at 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

