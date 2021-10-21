Watch World Cup snowboarding: Big Air
Watch live action from the World Cup big air snowboarding event in Chur, Switzerland. Canadian stars such as Max Parrot, Laurie Blouin, Mark McMorris and Brook Voigt will be in competition.
Live coverage from Switzerland begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup big air snowboard event in Chur, Switzerland.
Canadian stars such as Sébastien Toutant, Laurie Blouin, Mark McMorris, and Brooke Voigt will be among those in competition.
For more coverage of the Big Air Chur event, tune in to Road to the Olympic Games, immediately following Hockey Night in Canada, at 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?