Watch World Cup snowboarding: Big Air

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup big air snowboard event in Chur, Switzerland.

Canadian stars such as Sébastien Toutant, Laurie Blouin, Mark McMorris, and Brooke Voigt will be among those in competition.

For more coverage of the Big Air Chur event, tune in to Road to the Olympic Games, immediately following Hockey Night in Canada, at 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.