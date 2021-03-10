Watch the World Cup snowboarding from Aspen
Watch live action from the World Cup snowboard stop in Aspen, Colo.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup snowboard stop in Aspen, Colo.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with the slopestyle event.
Return on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET to catch live action from the halfpipe competition.
For more snowboarding action, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET