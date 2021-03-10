Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·Coming Up

Watch the World Cup snowboarding from Aspen

Watch live action from the World Cup snowboard stop in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Snowboard World Cup on CBC: SB Slopestyle - Aspen

CBC Sports

12 minutes
Live in
12 minutes
Snowboard slopestyle is featured from Aspen, CO. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup snowboard stop in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with the slopestyle event.

Return on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET to catch live action from the halfpipe competition.

For more snowboarding action, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET

 

 

 

