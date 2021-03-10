Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·Coming Up

Watch the 2021 snowboard world championships

Watch live action from the 2021 snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 Snowboard World Championships on CBC: SB Slopestyle - Aspen

CBC Sports

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Watch as some of the world's top snowboarders compete in Slopestyle from Aspen, CO. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.

Return on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for the halfpipe event.

For more snowboard coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now