Watch the 2021 snowboard world championships
Watch live action from the 2021 snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.
Return on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for the halfpipe event.
For more snowboard coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET.