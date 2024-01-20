Canada's Liam Brearley captures his 1st snowboard slopestyle gold medal

Canadian snowboarders Liam Brearley and Cameron Spalding claimed gold and bronze, respectively, at a World Cup slopestyle event Saturday in Laax, Switzerland.

The 20-year-old Brearley, from Gravenhurst, Ont., scored 89.93 points to win the competition by more than four points over Japan's Ryoma Kimata (85.31) for his first World Cup victory.

It was Brearley's first career World Cup win. He'd previously won two silver medals and a bronze in slopestyle before Saturday's breakthrough.

The 18-year-old Spalding, of Havelock, Ont., placed third with 83.90 points, ahead of teammate Frank Jobin, of Lac Beauport, Que., who was fourth (78.36).