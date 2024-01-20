Content
Canada's Liam Brearley captures his 1st snowboard slopestyle gold medal

Canadian snowboarders Liam Brearley and Cameron Spalding claimed gold and bronze, respectively, at a World Cup slopestyle event Saturday in Laax, Switzerland.

Teammate Cameron Spalding earns bronze at World Cup event in Switzerland

Canadian men's athlete, sporting a black and yellow snowboard suit, soars through the air during the slopestyle event in World Cup competition.
Snowboarder Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., scored 89.93 points to win his first slopestyle gold medal on the World Cup circuit by more than four points over Japan's Ryoma Kimata on Saturday in Laax, Switzerland. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File)

The 20-year-old Brearley, from Gravenhurst, Ont., scored 89.93 points to win the competition by more than four points over Japan's Ryoma Kimata (85.31) for his first World Cup victory.

It was Brearley's first career World Cup win. He'd previously won two silver medals and a bronze in slopestyle before Saturday's breakthrough.

The 18-year-old Spalding, of Havelock, Ont., placed third with 83.90 points, ahead of teammate Frank Jobin, of Lac Beauport, Que., who was fourth (78.36).

