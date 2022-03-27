Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings.

Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cup event in Calgary at the end of December.

Blouin also placed third at the X Games as part of her preparation for last month's Olympics in Beijing, where the 2018 Winter Games silver medallist fell just short of returning to the podium with a fourth-place finish.

Blouin has won four X Games medals and is the only Canadian to win an Olympic medal in women's slopestyle since the event's debut at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Also Sunday, Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., was seventh with a score of 52.00, while Brooke Voigt (21.60) of Fort McMurray, Alta., was 18th.

A week ago, the 22-year-old Baird earned her third podium of the snowboard season and fourth podium of her career, finishing second in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic. She also placed second in Bakuriani.

In Beijing, Baird was an impressive seventh in the big air event at her Olympic debut and 15th in slopestyle.

On the men's side, Cameron Spalding of Peterborough, Ont., had the best Canadian result with a 14th-place performance on Sunday.

