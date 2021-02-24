Canadian snowboarder Katie Anderson wins silver at 2nd stop of Freeride World Tour
Canadian snowboarder Katie Anderson captured silver at the second stop of the Freeride World Tour 2021 on Wednesday in Ordino, Andorra. The second-place finish puts her at third in the rankings, tied in points with Erika Vikander of U.S.
The 25-year-old finished 2000 points behind France's Marion Haerty (10,000 points), while Erika Vikander of the U.S. finished third with 6400 points. Michaela Davis-Meehan finished in fourth with 5120 points.
The native of Jaffray, B.C. finished third in the first stop of the tour with 6400 points. Ahead of her was Vikander with 8000 points and Haerty who has won both races, at 10,000 points.
Anderson currently sits in third place behind Vikander and Haerty in the rankings with a total of 14,400 points, which ties her with Vikander.
