Canada's Baird wins snowboard big air bronze at World Cup season opener in Switzerland

Canadian snowboarder Jasmine Baird won big air bronze on Saturday at the first event of the 2022-23 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in Chur, Switzerland.

The 23-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., claimed a spot on the podium with a total score of 131.25 points, finishing one spot behind two-time reigning Olympic champion Anna Gasser of Austria (164.75).

Japan's Reira Iwabuchi captured gold with 180.75 points, starting strong with an opening jump that earned the top score at the Big Air Chur Festival (90.75). The best two of three jumps count toward the final score.

Baird, who made her Olympic debut in February, also posted her best score on the opening jump with 76.50 points, putting her in third place. She failed to land her second attempt but rebounded on her final jump to earn 54.75 points and remain in podium position.

Juliette Pelchat of Whistler, B.C., finished 21st (12.00).

Baird also won big air bronze at last year's season-opening World Cup event in Chur. She is coming off a successful slopestyle World Cup season that saw her win a pair of silver medals and finish third overall.

Japan also won gold in the men's big air competition, as Takeru Otsuka topped the podium with 166.50 points to finish ahead of compatriot Ruki Tobita (140.00). Switzerland's Nick Puenter won bronze on home snow with 125.50 points.

Nicolas Laframboise of Saint Jean, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing eighth with 97.75 points.

Whistler, B.C., native Finn Finestone finished 13th (77.75), while Jacob Legault of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., also landed in the top 15 with 74.25 points.

Cameron Spalding (32.00) of Peterborough, Ont., and Francis Jobin (10.50) of Quebec City finished 31st and 47th, respectively.