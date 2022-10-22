Canada's Baird wins snowboard big air bronze at World Cup season opener in Switzerland
Fellow Canadian Nicolas Laframboise earns top-10 finish in men's big air competition
Canadian snowboarder Jasmine Baird won big air bronze on Saturday at the first event of the 2022-23 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in Chur, Switzerland.
The 23-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., claimed a spot on the podium with a total score of 131.25 points, finishing one spot behind two-time reigning Olympic champion Anna Gasser of Austria (164.75).
Japan's Reira Iwabuchi captured gold with 180.75 points, starting strong with an opening jump that earned the top score at the Big Air Chur Festival (90.75). The best two of three jumps count toward the final score.
Juliette Pelchat of Whistler, B.C., finished 21st (12.00).
Baird also won big air bronze at last year's season-opening World Cup event in Chur. She is coming off a successful slopestyle World Cup season that saw her win a pair of silver medals and finish third overall.
WATCH | Baird captures big air bronze in Switzerland:
Japan also won gold in the men's big air competition, as Takeru Otsuka topped the podium with 166.50 points to finish ahead of compatriot Ruki Tobita (140.00). Switzerland's Nick Puenter won bronze on home snow with 125.50 points.
Nicolas Laframboise of Saint Jean, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing eighth with 97.75 points.
Whistler, B.C., native Finn Finestone finished 13th (77.75), while Jacob Legault of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., also landed in the top 15 with 74.25 points.
Cameron Spalding (32.00) of Peterborough, Ont., and Francis Jobin (10.50) of Quebec City finished 31st and 47th, respectively.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?