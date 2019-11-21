Skip to Main Content
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

Founder of Burton Snowboards helped turn sport into billion-dollar business

Eddie Pells · The Associated Press ·
Jake Burton Carpenter's invaluable contributions to snowboarding helped paved the way for the sport to become a major fixture in the Olympics. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter has died at 65.

Officials from the company he founded, Burton Snowboards, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Thursday. He emailed his staff this month saying his testicular cancer had returned. He had been diagnosed in 2011 but after several months of therapy had been given a clean bill of health.

Carpenter brought the snowboard to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business. He quit his job in New York in 1977 to form his company. His goal was to advance the rudimentary snowboard, then called a "Snurfer," which had been invented by Sherman Poppen a dozen years earlier.

It worked, and more than four decades later, snowboarding is a major fixture in the Olympics and snowboards are as common as skis at resorts across the globe.

