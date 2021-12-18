Canadian snowboard cross racer Eliot Grondin wins World Cup silver

Canada's Eliot Grondin captured a World Cup snowboard cross silver medal on Saturday in Cervinia, Italy.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native finished just behind Austria's Jakob Dusek, who took the win.

Lucas Eguibar of Spain finished in the bronze-medal position.

Fellow Canadians Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt finished 19th and 22nd, respectively.

The silver moves Grondin into fourth place in the overall standings.

On the women's side, Michela Moioli of Italy captured gold, followed by American Faye Guilini and Australia's Belle Brockhoff.

The top Canadian finisher was Tess Critchlow, in seventh.

You can stream more snowboard cross coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.