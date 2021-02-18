Canada's Eliot Grondin wins World Cup snowboard cross gold

Canada's Eliot Grondin captured his first-ever World Cup snowboard cross victory on Wednesday, in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The 19-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que. – who took a bronze medal earlier in the season in Idre Fjall, Sweden – finished ahead of Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle and Italy's Lorenzo Sommariva, and said his win was largely due to strategy.

"In my first heat, I almost didn't make it, it was super tight, but after that I figured out my strategy for the race and then I knew that I could win the start in the big final and let people pass me. And that's what I did.

"Alessandro [Haemmerle] passed me and then also Lorenzo [Sommariva], and for me it was the perfect situation to draft and pass for the finish."

Canada's Grondin captures 1st career World Cup gold

The win moves Grondin into second place in the overall standings, just eight points behind leader Haemmerle.

Fewllow Canadians Kevin Hill and Liam Moffit finished 28th and 29th, respectively.

On the women's side, Eva Samkova won her second gold medal of the snowboard cross season, ahead of France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau and American Lindsey Jacobellis.

2014 Olympic champion Eva Samkova claims 2nd World Cup win of season

The top Canadian finisher was Zoe Bergemann, in 10th.

