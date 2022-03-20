Canadian snowboarder Grondin closes World Cup season with victory
Canada's Eliot Grondin closed out the men's snowboard cross season Sunday with a victory at the Veysonnaz World Cup.
'I just really rode the plan that I had,' says the Sainte-Marie, Que., native
Grondin, a 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished ahead of Merlin Surget of France in the final. Leo Le Ble Jaques of France took the bronze.
WATCH | Grondin wins snowboard cross at the Veysonnaz World Cup:
"I just really rode the plan that I had with the coaches and made some great decisions at the right time," Grondin said on a conference call. "It paid off for the win."
Grondin won Olympic silver last month at the Beijing Games.
