Canada's Grondin begins World Cup snowboard cross season with bronze medal
Canada's Eliot Grondin began the men's snowboard cross season Sunday with a bronze-medal win at a World Cup event in France.
Sainte-Marie, Que., native won silver at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games
Canada's Eliot Grondin began the men's snowboard cross season the way he ended it -- on the podium.
Grondin, a 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished third in Sunday's final at Les Deux Alpes in France, earning a bronze medal.
Martin Noerl of Germany won gold, while Italy's Omar Visentin took silver.
Grondin won the final World Cup event last season, and also won Olympic silver at the Beijing Games in February.
Fellow Canadians Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished 38th and 40th on Sunday, respectively. Tristan Bell ended the day in 53rd.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?