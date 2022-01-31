Liam Gill to replace injured Derek Livingston as lone Canadian in men's snowboard halfpipe
Canada's Derek Livingston will not compete in men's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics after sustaining a lower-body injury during a recent training run.
18-year-old becomes only Indigenous athlete on Canadian snowboard team
Canada's Derek Livingston will not compete in men's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics after sustaining a lower-body injury during a recent training run.
Livingston, from Aurora, Ont., will be replaced by Calgary's Liam Gill in the event.
The 18-year-old Gill, who learned he was moving from alternate to Olympian only days before the team charter left for Beijing, will be the second-youngest member of the Canadian snowboarding contingent.
Livingston said he is "devastated" that he won't be participating in the Games but is excited that Gill gets an opportunity.
Gill, a member of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is the only Indigenous athlete on the Canadian snowboard team.
Snowboard halfpipe competition runs Feb. 9-11 at Genting Snow Park.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?