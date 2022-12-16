Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup
Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal, tallying a top score of 88.75 which won her sliver in the halfpipe event in Copper Mountain, Colorado on Friday.
21-year-old from Longueil, Que., scores 88.75 to climb first World Cup podium
The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event.
Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a field leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00.
More to come.
