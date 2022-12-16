Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday.

The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event.

Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a field leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00.

