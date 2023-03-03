Canada's Elizabeth Hosking takes halfpipe silver at snowboard worlds
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking will bring home a silver medal from the snowboard world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Native of Longueil, Que. had scored silver last month at Calgary World Cup event
The 21-year-old halfpipe specialist from Longueil Que., tallied a score of 88.50 on Friday to finish in second place.
China's Cai Xuetong won gold with a leading score of 90.50, while Mitsuki Ono of Japan took the bronze with an 83.00.
Fellow Canadian Brooke D'Hondt finished 10th with a score of 61.25.
