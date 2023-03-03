Content
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking takes halfpipe silver at snowboard worlds

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking will bring home a silver medal from the snowboard world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Native of Longueil, Que. had scored silver last month at Calgary World Cup event

A female snowboarder wearing a silver medal around her neck smiles while raising her right fist into the air in celebration.
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking celebrates on the podium after earning silver in the women's halfpipe event at the snowboard world championships on Friday in Bakuriani, Georgia. (Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

The 21-year-old halfpipe specialist from Longueil Que., tallied a score of 88.50 on Friday to finish in second place.

China's Cai Xuetong won gold with a leading score of 90.50, while Mitsuki Ono of Japan took the bronze with an 83.00.

Fellow Canadian Brooke D'Hondt finished 10th with a score of 61.25.

