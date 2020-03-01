Skip to Main Content
Russia's Dmitry Loginov wins final alpine snowboard World Cup of season

Russia's Dmitry Loginov won the gold medal in parallel giant slalom on Sunday at the final alpine snowboarding World Cup of the season.

Ramona Hofmeister of Germany wins the women's event at Blue Mountain

The Canadian Press
Dmitry Loginov of Russia, seen here on Feb. 4, won the gold medal in the parallel giant slalom on Sunday at Blue Mountain. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Russia's Dmitry Loginov won the gold medal in parallel giant slalom on Sunday at the final alpine snowboarding World Cup of the season at Blue Mountain, Ont.

Germany's Stefan Baumeister was second while Edwin Corratti of Italy placed third.

WATCH | Logniov edges out Baumeister to win gold:

Russia's Dmitry Loginov defeats Germany's Stefan Baumeister in the men's big final. 1:54

Ramona Hofmeister powered Germany to a gold medal finish on the women's side. Russia's Sofia Nadyrshina was second.

WATCH | Hofmeister wins final title of the season:

Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister beats Russia's Sofia Nadyrshina in the women's big final. 1:54

Germany's Selina Joerg took bronze.

