Canada's Liam Brearley wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle silver in Switzerland

Breakout Canadian snowboarder Liam Brearley captured a silver medal at the FIS World Cup slopestyle competition in Silvaplana, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Gravenhurst, Ont., native finished with a best mark of 89 on his first of two runs, while 2021 world champion Marcus Kleveland of Norway took home his third consecutive slopestyle gold medal with a best score of 96.

Chris Corning of the United States won bronze with a best score of 83.25.

Quebec City's Francis Jobin finished just outside the top three with a best score of 82.75, while fellow Canadians Sébastien Toutant (34.50) and Mark McMorris (25.25) finished 13th and 16th, respectively.

World Cup slopestyle silver medal for Canada's Liam Brearley Sports 2:04 Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., won world cup slopestyle silver Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland and also secured the overall park and pipe world cup bronze medal. 2:04

Kleveland leads the men's World Cup standings with 260 points, but Brearley is gaining ground and currently sits in third place with 152 points. Yuto Totsuka is second with 200 points, while Canadian Max Parrot is fourth with 150 points.

Brearley was coming off a seventh-place finish in the opening World Cup big air competition of the season, and he has his sights set on qualifying for a spot in the Beijing Olympics.

Next generation of Canadian snowboarders looks bright with Liam Brearley Sports 4:52 18 year old Liam Brearley catches up with Anastasia Bucsis to talk about competing in his first world championships, and following in the footsteps of Canada's snowboard greats. 4:52

Brearley began to attract attention last year when he won three medals at the Youth Olympic Games, becoming the first Canadian to ever achieve that milestone. He also won a bronze at a World Cup event in Calgary later that year.

Reira Iwabuchi of Japan won the women's slopestyle event on Sunday, while Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., was the top Canadian, finishing ninth.

