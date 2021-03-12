Canada's Sébastien Toutant lands silver at snowboard worlds
Norway's Marcus Kleveland takes gold, Finland's Rinnekangas bronze in slopestyle
Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant captured a silver medal in the men's slopestyle event at the world championships in Aspen, Colo., on Friday.
Norway's Marcus Kleveland won gold with 90.66 points, with the L'Assomption, Que., snowboarder second at 82.53.
Finland's Rene Rinnekangas was third.
Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was sixth, Mark McMorris of Regina 42nd and Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., 46th.
WATCH | Sébastien Toutant shows out with silver medal finish in FIS Snowboard worlds slopestyle event:
Toutant won gold in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and was 11th in slopestyle.
Also on Friday, Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the women's slopestyle event.
Laurie Blouin of Quebec City was 12th, Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., 13th and Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., 22nd.
WATCH | Norway's Marcus Kleveland captures gold in slopestyle at Snowboard worlds:
Comments
