Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard·New

Canada's Sébastien Toutant lands silver at snowboard worlds

Canadian Sébastien Toutant won a silver medal in the slopestyle event at the FIS snowboard world championships in Aspen, Colo., on Friday. Toutant finished second behind Norway's Marcus Kleveland.

Norway's Marcus Kleveland takes gold, Finland's Rinnekangas bronze in slopestyle

The Canadian Press ·
Sebastien Toutant of Canada captured silver at the Aspen 2021 FIS snowboard and freeski world championships on Friday in Aspen, Colo. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/File)

Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant captured a silver medal in the men's slopestyle event at the world championships in Aspen, Colo., on Friday.

Norway's Marcus Kleveland won gold with 90.66 points, with the L'Assomption, Que., snowboarder second at 82.53.

Finland's Rene Rinnekangas was third.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was sixth, Mark McMorris of Regina 42nd and Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., 46th.

WATCH | Sébastien Toutant shows out with silver medal finish in FIS Snowboard worlds slopestyle event:

World championship slopestyle silver medal for Canada's Sébastien Toutant

Sports

2 hours ago
2:03
Sébastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que. claimed a silver medal for Canada Friday at the world championships in Aspen, Colorado in snowboard slopestyle scoring 82.53 on his first run. 2:03

Toutant won gold in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and was 11th in slopestyle.

Also on Friday, Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the women's slopestyle event.

Laurie Blouin of Quebec City was 12th, Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., 13th and Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., 22nd.

WATCH | Norway's Marcus Kleveland captures gold in slopestyle at Snowboard worlds:

Norway's Marcus Kleveland captures 1st world championship title in slopestyle

Sports

2 hours ago
2:04
Marcus Kleveland of Norway captured his first world championship slopestyle Gold Friday in Aspen, Colorado scoring 90.66 on his second run. 2:04
