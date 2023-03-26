Canada's Liam Brearley wraps up World Cup snowboard season with slopestyle silver

Canadian snowboarder Liam Brearley claimed slopestyle silver at the World Cup season finale in Silvaplana, Switzerland on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Gravenhurst, Ont., who also won World Cup silver at the 2021 event in Switzerland, finished with a best mark of 89 on his second of two runs.

Japan's Taiga Hasegawa took gold with 92 points while Sweden's Sven Thorgren (85) captured bronze.

Cameron Spalding of Moonstone, Ont., finished just outside the top three with a best score of 79.50, while Quebec City's Francis Jobin (69.75) was eighth.

Brearley wrapped up the World Cup season fourth in the men's slopestyle standings with 144 points. Spalding finished just behind with 125. Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., collected 104 points for eighth.

Dusty Henricksen of the U.S., finished on top of the men's World Cup slopestyle standings with 296 points.

Spalding (161) and Brearley (144) were 11th and 15th, respectively, in the men's overall World Cup standings.

Australia's Valentino Guseli claimed the men's overall title with 440 points.