Canada's Eliot Grondin just misses podium at snowboard cross World Cup

Canada's Eliot Grondin finished fourth in a World Cup snowboard cross event on Thursday.

The 19-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., coming off a bronze medal at last week's world championship in Sweden, was beaten out by 2019 world champion Mark Dierdorff of the U.S., for third in the big final.

Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria won gold and Lucas Eguibar of Spain captured silver, reversing their order of finish from last week's worlds.

Liam Moffatt of Truro, N.S., was 30th, Evan Bichon of Prince George, B.C., finished 34th, Kevin Hill of Vernon, B.C., placed 40th and Colby Graham of Prince George was 60th.

In the women's race, Audrey McManamin of Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., finished seventh, Zoe Bergermann of Erin, Ont., was 20th, Carle Brenneman of Comox, B.C., was 25th and Kennedy Justinen of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., placed 28th.

Italy's Michela Moioli won gold.