Canada's Eliot Grondin snags 1st snowboard cross podium at worlds
Spain's Eguibar edges Austria's Haemmerle for win
Canada's Eliot Grondin has captured a bronze medal at the world snowboard cross championship.
The 19-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., finished behind winner Lucas Eguibar of Spain and Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria on Thursday.
Eguibar edged Haemmerle at the finish for the win.
WATCH | Canada's Grondin captures world championship bronze in snowboard cross:
"I haven't yet realized what just happened," Grondin said. "I ended up in the final against two of the guys who were my childhood heroes [Eguibar and Haemmerle].
"I had the chance to race against them, and I ended up on the podium with them. It's kinda crazy. I would say that I feel a bit like I'm in a dream right now."
Grondin competed at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics as a 16-year-old, finishing 36th. He was the youngest man on Canada's Olympic team.
Grondin had a second-place finish in one of only two World Cup races this season before the world championship.
Liam Moffatt of Truro, N.S., was ninth, Kevin Hill of Vernon, B.C., was 15th and Colby Graham of Prince George, B.C., was 38th.
In the women's race, Meryeta Odine of Prince George, B.C., finished 14th and Zoe Bergermann of Erin, Ont., was 21st.
Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain took gold.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.