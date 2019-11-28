Canadian Brooke Voigt coming off big air World Cup success heading into Atlanta

Canadian Brooke Voigt is coming off a FIS Snowboard World Cup silver medal performance at the Modena Skipass in the women's big air event.

Voigt earned silver with a strong performance that included a backside 720 and frontside 720 melon. She had a combined score of 126.75

CBC Sports will have live coverage of the Atlanta big air World Cup event on Dec.20 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Fort McMurray, Alta., is looking to add to her seven World Cup career podium finishes.

How has your build up to this season been going?

Brooke Voigt: My pre-season has been going well so far. I just spent a month in Europe trying to get a feel for my board again and it was really fun. Unfortunately, we didn't get nearly as much time on snow as we had hoped due to weather but it was still great to be in the mountains riding again!

Tell us about the Modena Big Air last weekend.

BV: The Modena Big Air was a really great first event of the season, it's always nerve-wracking to do the first event but it was really fun and there was a big crowd turn out, which is always a good time.

How was the scene there for Canada with three riders on podiums?

BV: That was amazing, we also had a few more Canadians who made finals as well, so our overall Canadian showing was definitely a good one. Really stoked for the boys (Nic and Mark) on their podiums as well, it made mine that much more enjoyable to share it with them.

How do you see women's progression?

BV: Women's progression has been incredible in the last couple of years, especially with the introduction of women in Big Air, that gave us the push and the platform we needed to help progress a lot.

Are you stoked on the technical scale and how far do you see it going before the China 2022 Games?

BV: It's pretty up there right now for sure, I definitely see a few more double variations getting thrown into the mix, probably some more 10's and maybe a 12 or two.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years' time?

BV: Haha, hard to say, 5 years is a long time, definitely still snowboarding, and competing.

How do you stay motivated to be at the top of the sport?

Just by keeping myself surrounded with good people and friends that motivate me as long as I'm enjoying myself and progressing.

This piece has been published with the permission of Canada Snowboard.