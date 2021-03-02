Canada's Megan Farrell narrowly misses podium at snowboard worlds in Slovenia
Russia's Sofia Nadyrshina wins gold
Canada's Megan Farrell finished just outside the podium on Tuesday, finishing fourth in the women's parallel slalom race at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia.
The Bracebridge, Ont., native finished with a score of 59.53.
WATCH | Canada's Megan Farrell finishes a close fourth at snowboard world championships:
Sofia Nadyrshina of Russia captured gold with a score of 58.13, followed by Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister with (58.25), and Selina Joerg at (59.13).
WATCH | Sofia Nadyrshina snuffs out gold medal in women's parallel slalom:
Toronto's Jennifer Hawkrigg finished 18th with a score of 1:01.21.
The fourth-place finish for Farrell comes one day after finishing in eighth place in the women's giant slalom race. Joerg struck gold in that race, followed by Nadyrshina in second and Austria's Julia Dujmovitz, who placed third.
On the men's side, Arnaud Gaudet had Canada's best finish in the parallel slalom event, finishing in a tie for 17th place with a score of 55.91.
Benjamin Karl and Andreas Prommegger took gold and silver medals for Austria, followed by Dmitry Loginov of Russia, who won bronze.
WATCH | Benjamin Karl of Austria wins big in men's parallel slalom:
Darren Gardner (Burlington, Ont.) finished 21st with a score of 56.27.
