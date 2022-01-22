Skip to Main Content

Canada's Mark McMorris captures 10th X Games gold with slopestyle win

Canada's Mark McMorris returned to the top of the X Games podium Saturday, finishing first in snowboard slopestyle in Aspen, Colo. The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold.

28-year-old Regina native extends overall medal count on tournament to 21

The Canadian Press ·
Mark McMorris of Regina, seen in a slopestyle competition on January 8 at Mammoth Mountain in California, claimed an X Games gold medal in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Canada's Mark McMorris returned to the top of the X Games podium Saturday, finishing first in snowboard slopestyle in Aspen, Colo.

The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold.

Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., came sixth in the event and Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., finished seventh.

All three snowboarders are set to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics next month.

WATCH | McMorris pushes through to gold at X Games slopestyle snowboard event:

McMorris sets X Games record with slopestyle gold

1 hour ago
Duration 2:04
Canadian Mark McMorris won the snowboard slopestyle in Aspen to set the winter X Games' record with 21 medals. 2:04

On the women's side, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., took bronze in ski slopestyle Saturday for her second medal of the weekend.

The 20-year-old skied to silver in the women's big air event on Friday.

WATCH | Oldham claims bronze medal at X Games slopestyle event:

Oldham takes X Games bronze in ski slopestyle

1 hour ago
Duration 1:50
Canadian Megan Oldham grabbed third spot with the final run of the competition in Aspen, Colorado. 1:50
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now