Canada's Mark McMorris captures 10th X Games gold with slopestyle win
Canada's Mark McMorris returned to the top of the X Games podium Saturday, finishing first in snowboard slopestyle in Aspen, Colo. The 28-year-old Regina native has now won 21 X Games medals, including 10 gold.
Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., came sixth in the event and Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., finished seventh.
All three snowboarders are set to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics next month.
WATCH | McMorris pushes through to gold at X Games slopestyle snowboard event:
On the women's side, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., took bronze in ski slopestyle Saturday for her second medal of the weekend.
The 20-year-old skied to silver in the women's big air event on Friday.
WATCH | Oldham claims bronze medal at X Games slopestyle event:
