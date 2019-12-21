Canada's Voigt, Laframboise land on big air World Cup podium at baseball park
Japan's Reira Iwabuchi takes women's crown; American Chris Corning top man
Canadians Nic Laframboise and Brooke Voigt soared above a dirt infield covered in snow to land on the podium at the big air World Cup on Friday in Atlanta.
American Chris Corning took gold on home soil (177.25 points), with Japanese snowboarder Ryoma Kimata landing third (163). Laframboise, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., finished with 166.75 points for the second podium of his rookie season. The 22-year-old also won gold at the second stop of the season in Modena, Italy.
In his lone win, Laframboise threw down a frontside triple 1440 mute and backside triple 1440 mute to reach a total score of 172.50 points. The promising rookie is quickly evolving into a medal threat for the 2022 Olympics.
The Canadian also put down a single-jump high score of 96 points in his first qualification run.
Canada's Darcy Sharpe placed ninth with 109 points, while Mark McMorris did not start his second qualification run after just 38.5 points on his first. Michael Cicarelli also failed to qualify.
Voigt's 143.25 points left the 26-year-old Fort McMurray, Alta., native comfortably in third. The snowboarder made her Olympic debut in 2018, where she placed 17th in big air and 21st in slopestyle.
Voigt earned silver in Modena with a strong performance that included a backside 720 and frontside 720 melon.
No other Canadian women competed in Atlanta.
