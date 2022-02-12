Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross at Beijing Games

Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze medal in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.

It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th as the Games hit the halfway point.

Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli.

Italy's second team of Lorenzo Sommariva and Caterina Carpano finished fourth.

The 20-year-old Grondin was coming off a silver medal in the men's snowboard cross on Thursday, while O'Dine, 24, took bronze in the women's event.

