Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross at Beijing Games
Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze medal in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Beijing.
U.S. takes gold, Italy 1 takes silver; O'Dine took fall from crash midway through final but finished out race
Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze medal in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.
It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th as the Games hit the halfway point.
Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli.
Italy's second team of Lorenzo Sommariva and Caterina Carpano finished fourth.
The 20-year-old Grondin was coming off a silver medal in the men's snowboard cross on Thursday, while O'Dine, 24, took bronze in the women's event.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?