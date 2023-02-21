Content
Canadian snowboarder Arnaud Gaudet earns world bronze in parallel slalom small final

Snowboarder Arnaud Gaudet of Montcalm, Que., picked up his first individual medal at the senior level, claiming bronze in men's parallel slalom small final on Tuesday at the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Defeats Austria's Fabian Obmann for 1st individual medal at senior international level

Men's snowboarder negotiates the course during the parallel slalom event.
Arnaud Gaudet of Montcalm, Que., posted a bronze-medal finish in the men's parallel slalom small final at the snowboard world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia. (Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old took the early lead against Fabian Obmann of Austria and was .63 seconds quicker to the finish line.

It marked the first parallel snowboard medals at worlds since Jasey-Jay Anderson and Matthew Morrison were first and third, respectively, in parallel giant slalom in 2009.

Gaudet beat fellow Canadian Darren Gardner in the round of 16 and giant slalom silver medallist Dario Caviezel of Switzerland in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual big final champion Andreas Prommegger in the semifinals.

WATCH | Gaudet collects world bronze medal in parallel slalom:

Quebec's Arnaud Gaudet shreds to a world championship bronze medal

10 hours ago
Duration 3:29
Arnaud Gaudet of Montcalm, Que., won the men's snowboard parallel slalom small final at the FIS snowboard world championships at the Bakuriani ski resort in Georgia.

Gaudet, who ranked 13th in qualifying for Tuesday's competition, also reached the elimination bracket in Sunday's parallel large slalom and was 14th after earning bronze in parallel giant slalom at junior worlds in 2020.

Gardner finished 12th overall while teammates Ben Heldman and Jamie Behan were stopped in qualifying and placed 20th and 35th.

On the women's side, Abby van Groningen was the lone Canadian competing and finished 37th in an event won by Julie Zogg of Switzerland.

In an all-Austrian men's big final on Tuesday, 42-year-old Prommegger defeated Arvid Auner by 44-100ths of a second for his third world title.

WATCH | Full coverage of the men's, women's parallel slalom events:

FIS snowboard world championships Bakuriani: PSL

14 hours ago
Duration 2:12:25
Watch the men's and women's parallel slalom event at the FIS snowboard world championships from the Bakuriani ski resort in Georgia.
