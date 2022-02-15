Watch Canada's Laurie Blouin, Jasmine Baird compete for gold in women's snowboard big air final

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's snowboard big air final at the 2022 Beijing Olympics featuring Canada's Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird.

Live action from Genting Snow Park begins on Monday with the first of three runs at 8:30 p.m. ET with 12 snowboarders competing for a shot at gold.

Competing at her second Olympics, the 25-year-old Blouin finished fourth in qualifying for a chance to win her second career medal at the Winter Games.

The Quebec City, Que., native finished fourth in the slopestyle event, where she won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Having won gold at the 2021 world championships in the big air event, Blouin will look to build on that in Beijing.

Baird, of Georgetown, Ont., finished 10th in the qualifying round in order to advance. The 22-year-old also finished 15th in the slopestyle event earlier in the Games.

Coming into her Olympic debut, Baird had finished 18th in the big air and 22nd in the slopestyle events at the 2021 worlds.

