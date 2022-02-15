Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's Laurie Blouin, Jasmine Baird compete for gold in women's snowboard big air final

Watch live coverage of the women's snowboard big air final at the 2022 Beijing Olympics featuring Canada's Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird.

Live coverage begins Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Snowboarding - Women's Big Air Final

25 minutes ago
Watch Women's Big Air Snowboarding action on Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's snowboard big air final at the 2022 Beijing Olympics featuring Canada's Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird.

Live action from Genting Snow Park begins on Monday with the first of three runs at 8:30 p.m. ET with 12 snowboarders competing for a shot at gold.

Competing at her second Olympics, the 25-year-old Blouin finished fourth in qualifying for a chance to win her second career medal at the Winter Games.

The Quebec City, Que., native finished fourth in the slopestyle event, where she won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Having won gold at the 2021 world championships in the big air event, Blouin will look to build on that in Beijing.

Baird, of Georgetown, Ont., finished 10th in the qualifying round in order to advance. The 22-year-old also finished 15th in the slopestyle event earlier in the Games. 

Coming into her Olympic debut, Baird had finished 18th in the big air and 22nd in the slopestyle events at the 2021 worlds.

WATCH | Blouin finishes 4th to advance to women's big air final:

Canada's Laurie Blouin advances to snowboard big air final

18 hours ago
Duration 1:33
Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., scores 88.25 on her third and final run for a fourth place result in the women's snowboard big air qualifier at Beijing 2022. 1:33
