Watch freeski slopestyle World Cup action from Georgia

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the freeski and snowboard slopestyle World Cup events in Bakuriani, Georgia — featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Coverage begins Saturday at 2 a.m. ET with the freeski slopestyle event. Return on Sunday at the same time for the snowboard slopestyle event.

The women's freeski competition will feature Canadian Olympian Megan Oldham, while her brother Bruce will be competing in the men's freeski competition.

The women's snowboarding competition will feature Canadian Olympians Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird.

For more coverage of the snowboard event, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.