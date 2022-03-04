Skip to Main Content
Live

Watch freeski slopestyle World Cup action from Georgia

Watch live coverage of the freeski and snowboard slopestyle World Cup events in Bakuriani, Georgia — featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 2 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Slopestyle - Bakuriani

17 minutes ago
Live
Slopestyle Freestyle Skiing will be leaping to you from Bakuriani, Georgia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the freeski and snowboard slopestyle World Cup events in Bakuriani, Georgia — featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Coverage begins Saturday at 2 a.m. ET with the freeski slopestyle event. Return on Sunday at the same time for the snowboard slopestyle event.

The women's freeski competition will feature Canadian Olympian Megan Oldham, while her brother Bruce will be competing in the men's freeski competition.

The women's snowboarding competition will feature Canadian Olympians Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird.

For more coverage of the snowboard event, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now