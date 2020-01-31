Canada's Mirela Rahneva edged off podium at skeleton World Cup

Canada's Mirela Rahneva missed out on the podium by a narrow margin at the skeleton World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Friday.

Germany's Tina Hermann won the women's race with a combined time of two minutes 19.87 seconds over two runs, trimming a bit of the gap between she and fellow German Jacqueline Loelling for the season points lead.

Loelling was second at 2:20.28 and — with 1472 points — leads Hermann by 53 points with one race left.

Loelling needs only a sixth-place finish in Sigulda, Latvia, in two weeks to win her third overall title in the last four years. She hasn't been lower than fourth in any race this season.

Austria's Janine Flock was third with a time of 2:20.60 and remained third in the points standings.

Close call

Ottawa's Rahneva was fourth at 2:20.61, just one-hundredth of a second back of Flock. Rahneva, who captured silver in Winterberg, Germany, last month is fifth in the season standings with 1314 points.

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., was 10th in Friday's race and Madison Charney of Brooks, Alta., was 20th.

On the men's side, Martins Dukurs of Latvia finished at the top of the podium, moving him closer to a record ninth overall series championship.

Dukurs (2:15.89) took the gold, while German sliders Felix Keisinger (2:16.20) and Axel Jungk (2:16.23) won silver and bronze, respectively.

The win pushed Dukurs (1440 points) past Russia's Alexander Tretiakov for the series lead, with just one race left — on home ice for Dukurs in Sigulda.

Tretiakov finished sixth and now trails Dukurs by 21 points in the standings. Dukurs can clinch the title with a win or runner-up finish in Sigulda, regardless of what Tretiakov does.

Kevin Boyer of Sherwood Park, Alta., tied for 17th. Kyle Murray of Calgary was 24th.