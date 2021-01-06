Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from St. Moritz

Watch live coverage of bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup action from St. Moritz, Switzerland beginning on Friday at 3 a.m. ET. Coverage continues through the weekend and concludes with the four-man bobsleigh race on Sunday.

Live coverage of men's skeleton begins Friday at 3 a.m. ET

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Men's Skeleton - St. Moritz

Men's Skeleton will be featured from St. Moritz, Switzerland. 1st run is at 3:00 am ET. 2nd run is at 4:45 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Coverage begins Friday at 3 a.m. ET with the first run of men's skeleton, followed by the second run at 4:45 a.m. 

Click on the video player below to watch women's skeleton at 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. ET

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Skeleton - St. Moritz

Women's Skeleton will be featured from St. Moritz, Switzerland. 1st run is at 6:00 am ET. 2nd run is at 7:30 am ET. 0:00

Return Saturday for the two-man bobsleigh race (first run, 3:30 a.m., second run, 5 a.m. ET), followed by women's monobob at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Action concludes Sunday with the women's event (3 a.m., 4:30 a.m.) and the four-man race at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. ET. 

For more coverage of World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. 

