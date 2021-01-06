Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from St. Moritz
Watch live coverage of bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup action from St. Moritz, Switzerland beginning on Friday at 3 a.m. ET. Coverage continues through the weekend and concludes with the four-man bobsleigh race on Sunday.
Live coverage of men's skeleton begins Friday at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Coverage begins Friday at 3 a.m. ET with the first run of men's skeleton, followed by the second run at 4:45 a.m.
Click on the video player below to watch women's skeleton at 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. ET
Return Saturday for the two-man bobsleigh race (first run, 3:30 a.m., second run, 5 a.m. ET), followed by women's monobob at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Action concludes Sunday with the women's event (3 a.m., 4:30 a.m.) and the four-man race at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. ET.
For more coverage of World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.