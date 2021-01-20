Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Konigssee

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Konigssee, Germany

Live coverage begins with the first run of women's skeleton at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 5:30.

Friday's action continues with men's skeleton at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9:15.

For more coverage of World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. and Sunday at 1 p.m.