Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Konigssee

Watch live coverage of bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup action from Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins Friday at 4 a.m. ET with women's skeleton

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Skeleton - Königssee

Watch as the world's top Women's Skeleton athletes dive headfirst into action at Königssee, Germany. 1st run is at 4:00 am ET. 2nd run is at 5:30 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Konigssee, Germany

Live coverage begins with the first run of women's skeleton at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 5:30. 

Friday's action continues with men's skeleton at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9:15. 

For more coverage of World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

