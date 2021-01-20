Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Austria

Live coverage begins Friday with the first run of men's skeleton at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Friday's action continues with women's skeleton at 8 a.m. ET and 9:45 a.m.

Return on Saturday for the two-man event at 6:10 a.m. ET and 7:40 a.m., followed by women's monobob at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The event concludes on Sunday with the four-man race at 4 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m., followed by the women's race at 8 a.m. ET and 9:45 a.m.

For more coverage of World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.