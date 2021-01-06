Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding·Live

Watch World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton from Germany

Watch live coverage of bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup action from Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins Friday at 4 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Men's Skeleton - Winterberg

CBC Sports

3 hoursVideo
Live in
3 hours
Men's skeleton will be heading your way from Winterberg, Germany. 1st run is at 4:00 am ET. 2nd run is at 5:45 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live men's skeleton coverage from the World Cup in Winterberg, Germany.

Action begins Friday at 4 a.m. ET, followed by women's skeleton at 8:30 a.m.

Return Saturday for the women's bobsleigh at 3:30 a.m. and two-man bobsleigh at 8 a.m.

Coverage concludes Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event at 4 a.m.

