Germans take both gold medals at skeleton World Cup stop in Germany
Jane Channell earns top Canadian finish with 10th in women's race
Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women's race and Axel Jungk getting the men's win.
Hermann held off Russia's Alina Tararychenkova by 0.31 seconds, while Austria's Janine Flock was third.
Jane Channell, from North Vancouver, B.C., was Canada's top finisher, placing 10th in the women's race at one minute 56.17 seconds. Teammate Mirela Rahneva finished 18th at 1:58.59. On the men's side, Canada's lone competitor inside the top-30 was Mark Lynch, who failed to qualify for a second run after crossing the finish line in 57.37 seconds in his first.
Jungk's time was 1:51.71, just 0.11 seconds better than fellow German Christopher Grotheer. Martins Dukurs of Latvia was third, about a half-second off the pace.
John Daly was 20th for the U.S. men. Austin Florian had a medal-contending run going, then crashed late in his first heat and finished 22nd. Florian needed about a half-dozen stitches to close a cut over an eye, the U.S. team said.
Katie Uhlaender led the U.S. contingent with an eighth-place finish, only 0.56 seconds off Hermann's winning time of 1 minute, 55.36 seconds. Kelly Curtis was 13th and Megan Henry placed 20th for the U.S. women.
With files from CBC Sports
