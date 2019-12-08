Germany's Axel Jungk battles back to take men's skeleton season opener
Germany's Axel Jungk opened the men's skeleton season with a narrow victory Sunday in Lake Placid, N.Y., finishing two runs in one minute, 46.32 seconds for his second career World Cup victory.
Germany's Axel Jungk opened the men's skeleton World Cup season with a narrow victory Sunday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
Jungk finished two runs in one minute, 46.32 seconds for his second career World Cup victory. Latvia's Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.44 and Russia's Alexander Tretiakov took third in 1:47.71.
Jungk was second after the first heat. Germany's Felix Keisinger was the midway-point leader, but he posted only the 11th-fastest time in the second heat and settled for a fifth-place overall finish.
The World Cup skeleton season resumes next weekend, back in Lake Placid.
