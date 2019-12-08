Germany's Axel Jungk battles back to take men's skeleton season opener

Germany's Axel Jungk opened the men's skeleton World Cup season with a narrow victory Sunday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Jungk finished two runs in one minute, 46.32 seconds for his second career World Cup victory. Latvia's Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.44 and Russia's Alexander Tretiakov took third in 1:47.71.

Jungk was second after the first heat. Germany's Felix Keisinger was the midway-point leader, but he posted only the 11th-fastest time in the second heat and settled for a fifth-place overall finish.

The World Cup skeleton season resumes next weekend, back in Lake Placid.