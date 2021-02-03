Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Bobsleigh world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the world's best bobsleigh athletes in action at the world championships.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Road to the Olympic Games: IBSF World Bobsleigh & Skeleton Championships on CBC - Women's Bobsleigh - Altenberg

Road to the Olympic Games

7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Watch the best female sliders in the world compete in Altenberg, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

Comments

now