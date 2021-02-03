Road to the Olympic Games: Bobsleigh world championships
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the world's best bobsleigh athletes in action at the world championships.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the bobsleigh world championships in Altenberg, Germany.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.