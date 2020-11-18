Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton

Road To The Olympic Games

Sliding·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch some of the world's best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at a World Cup event in Latvia.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Sigulda

Live

26 minutesVideo
Live in
26 minutes
Watch action from the season-opening World Cup sliding events in Sigulda, Latvia. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup stop in Sigulda, Latvia.

Return on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET for more coverage.

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now