Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany

Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup stop in Winterberg, Germany, beginning on Friday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live stream begins on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET

The first IBSF World Cup match of the year takes us to Winterberg, Germany. Watch as the world's best bobsleigh teams whip along at incredible speeds as they try to become champions of the ice track. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins with the four-man race on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for more action from Winterberg. 

For more coverage tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

