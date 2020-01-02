Watch World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton from Germany
Watch the best bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in action at the World Cup stop in Winterberg, Germany, beginning on Friday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Live stream begins on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.
Live coverage begins with the four-man race on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET for more action from Winterberg.
For more coverage tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.