Justin Kripps, Cam Stones earn 2-man bobsleigh silver for Canada

Justin Kripps rebounded from last weekend's 12th-place finish in two-man bobsleigh with Benjamin Coakwell in Austria with a silver-medal performance alongside Cam Stones on Saturday in Königssee, Germany.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich, fresh off his third four-man win of the season, won Saturday's competition while teammate Nico Walther was third.

Kripps, 33, entered the weekend third in the two-man standings on the strength of a pair of bronze medals earned in Lake Placid, N.Y., in December.